Inside The Sound of ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

New York, NY (August 17, 2023)—Direct from Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season 2023, join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with re-recording mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, and re-recording mixer and sound editor Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, about their work on the Daisy Jones and The Six finale, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide.”

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS — Re-Recording Mixer and Sound Editor

Lindsey Alvarez is a re-recording mixer and sound editor. She started out in mixing commercials for Coca Cola and Nike, but was then weaned on franchises like Star Wars and Cloverfield which helped to catapult her fledgling career. Since then, Lindsey has joined Formosa’s broadcast team, winning an Emmy for Best Sound Mixing on Only Murders in the Building. Other credits include Daisy Jones and the Six, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Mathew Waters, CAS — Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters is a re-recording mixer working in both broadcast and film. He has 30 years of experience and is a six-time Emmy winner. His broadcast credits include Daisy Jones and the Six, Only Murders in the Building, Lovecraft Country, Underground Railroad and Game of Thrones, while his feature credits include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Jesus Revolution, Father of the Bride, The Curse of Bridge Hollow and White Bird.