‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Sound Team Joins Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, and Mathew Waters, CAS, the sound team behind the Amazon Prime hit ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ will appear at Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season.

Los Angeles, CA (August 11, 2023)—The lineup for this year’s Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season just keeps getting better as the audio team behind the Prime hit Daisy Jones and The Six will pull back the curtain on its work in a newly added panel.

Every year, Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season puts you in the room with the sound teams that work on the biggest streaming hits. This year’s edition, taking place online August 15, 2023, will present panels featuring the audio pros behind some of Prime and Hulu’s top shows.

The newly added Daisy Jones and The Six panel will feature Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, and Mathew Waters, CAS.

Lindsey Alvarez is a re-recording mixer and sound editor. She started out in mixing commercials for Coca Cola and Nike, but was then weaned on franchises like Star Wars and Cloverfield, which helped to catapult her fledgling career. Since then, Lindsey joined Formosa’s broadcast team—winning an Emmy for Best Sound Mixing on Only Murders in the Building. Other credits include Daisy Jones and the Six; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Little Women; and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Mathew Waters is a re-recording mixer working in both broadcast and film. He has 30 years of experience and is a six-time Emmy winner. His broadcast credits include Daisy Jones and the Six; Only Murders in the Building; Lovecraft Country; Underground Railroad; and Game of Thrones. Feature credits include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent; Jesus Revolution; Father of the Bride; The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and White Bird.

The free, one-day event will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

Other panels on this year’s agenda include:

The Sound Team from Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Panelists: Ron Bochar & Mathew Price

Prime’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Robby Stambler & Damian Del Borrello

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Prime’s The Boys

Panelists: Wade Barnett

Don’t miss the Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season virtual event — register today for free!