Korg Announces Live Streaming Immersive Concert

Tokyo, Japan (February 20, 2024)—Korg and several technology partners will deliver a live concert from Japan to Los Angeles on February 28 in a demonstration of immersive audio and high-resolution video streaming.

A statement from Korg notes that the demonstration will show how a live concert can be streamed with uncompressed audio and 1080p video resolution via a complete end-to-end streaming ecosystem that includes Korg, Auro-3D and the Artist Connection streaming platform.

The concert will also be streamed free to the public on the Artist Connection platform, which is reportedly the only streaming platform currently delivering streams that marry immersive audio and high-res video. Artist Connection has native support for both the Korg Live Extreme Encoder and a built-in Auro-3D decoder.

Public access will be limited to the first 100 viewers who register. To watch the event live, users can visit https://live-extreme.net/hall-of-halls-us

Organized by Korg with support from media company and TV broadcaster WOWOW, distributor Syntax Japan, and Genelec Japan, the concert will be held at the Hall of Halls, Kiyosato Moeginomura Museum in Yamanashi, Japan. This live one-hour performance, “The Sound of the Previous Century into the Future,” will feature a marimba performance by Tatsushi Omori and Yoko Kamihara. They will perform with and accompanied by the early 20th century instruments such as the Chickering Ampico Grand Player Piano (the last unit in the world still maintained and playable) and the “Limonaire 1900” organ (from the Paris World Exposition in 1900).

The demonstration will center around Korg’s Live encoding technology, which is said to deliver a bit-for-bit experience. Live Extreme will use Auro-3D’s Auro-Codec real-time encoder to stream multi-channel 24 bit/96 kHz Auro-3D immersive audio. Lossless audio will be paired with high-definition, H.264 1080p 15 Mbps streaming video to deliver the live concert to the viewing location at Deluxe Hollywood in Los Angeles.