Mix LA Announces A-List Lineup for The Mail Room Sessions!

Santa Monica, CA (February 15, 2024)—The stellar lineup of engineers and producers keeps growing, as Mix LA: Immersive Music Production announces the all-new Mail Room Sessions, a series of intimate, in-depth presentations of recent Dolby Atmos mixes, to be held March 2 at UMG’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, Calif.

Presented by sponsors PMC/Avid/RSPE, The Mail Room Sessions will be held in what has been locally dubbed The Mail Room, one of the Los Angeles area’s top Atmos Music mix studios, featuring a PMC MB3+XBD-A 11.1.6 Atmos monitoring system and custom Avid S6 console.

In each session, the engineer will play back a recent mix, then deconstruct the track and explain the creative choices they made while mixing, discussing both their overall approach to immersive music and breaking down the Pro Tools session files.

“This is such great news for our audience, and for the industry,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “It’s an opportunity to not just listen to a great Atmos mix, but to listen in one of the best studios you could possibly hear it in—and then have the engineer who mixed it dig down into the Pro Tools sessions, while talking about the overall vision. That’s rare. A big thank you to PMC, Avid and RSPE for putting it together and bringing it to the industry.”

The Mail Room Sessions will take place at 2220 Colorado Avenue, directly across the street from 21fifteen Studios, and will feature:

10:45-11:30 Greg Wells

11:45-12:30 Clint Gibbs

12:45-1:30 Teezio and Bainz

1:45-2:30 Dale Becker and Jon Castelli

2:45-3:30 Dennis “Roc.am” Jones and Adam Loeffler

3:45-4:30 David Rideau, Steve Genewick and Maurice Patist

4:45-5:30 Nick Rives

Previously, Mix LA: Immersive Music Production announced that Jimmy Jam and Manny Marroquin will be kicking off the event in a special Keynote Conversation, along with a lineup of top engineers and producers appearing on stage in the Mix Panel Series.