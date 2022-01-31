Nashville’s Paragon Studios Acquired, Continues as in:ciite studios

Nashville, TN (January 31, 2022)—Franklin, TN-based music, live events, simulcast and film company in:ciite Media has acquired Paragon Studios, a 10,000-square-foot multi-room, Russ Berger-designed complex that opened in 2003 on Nashville’s Music Row

The facility, now operating as in:ciite studios, was acquired through in:ciite’s investor partner, ProV22, LLC. The studios were conceived and constructed not only for music recording and mixing, but also post production sound for film and broadcast. Music clients include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and CeCe Winans, orchestral scoring of video games such as League of Legends, and Lucasfilm and DreamWorks.

According to owner, CEO and music, media and event industry veteran Chris Thomason, “We are honored and proud to carry on the great legacy of this purpose-built, world-class facility for recording and audio post-production. We plan to take it to the next level by embracing new and immersive audio technologies for film, TV, music and gaming.” As an executive producer, producer and A&R executive, Thomason has been a part of creating music, video and film products that have collectively sold in excess of 40 million units worldwide.

Andrew Mayer, who came to the facility in 2009 as a studio assistant, will continue as studio manager and technical director at in:ciite studios. Amy Stansell, owner and vice president, will coordinate special projects and oversee all legal and client services for in:ciite studios.

The facility’s Studio A encompasses a main tracking room large enough to accommodate full bands as well as 30-piece orchestral and scoring sessions, along with four isolation booths. The Studio A control room houses an 80-channel Solid State Logic 9080 K Series Console and a 7.1 monitoring system featuring custom-designed Dynaudio M4+ Monitors, along with a drop-down screen and projection for sound-for-picture mixing.

Studio B is a post-production sound mixing suite centered around a 256-input, two-operator SSL C300 digital film mixing console and multiple Pro Tools | HD systems. Control Room B will be upgraded in coming weeks into a Dolby Atmos production suite specifically configured for immersive sound work for film and broadcast.

The complex also includes three smaller studios. Studio C is an Avid-centric 5.1 Pro Tools | HD suite used most for sound design, editorial, overdubs and moderate mix work. Additionally, Studio C’s isolation booth accommodates single-person voice-overs, ADR or music overdubs. Studio D is a Pro Tools | HD suite that accommodates songwriting, programming or demos. Studio E, an audio and video editorial suite, features the Adobe Create Suite for video and graphic editing and Pro Tools audio editing.