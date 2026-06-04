Mixer Talks Tools for TV Docs

Bristol, U.K. (June 4, 2026)―Having helped bring nature series such as Blue Planet and Planet Earth to TV over the past 30 years, re-recording mixer Andrew Wilson, AMPS, CAS, has transitioned to full-length documentaries, and increasingly uses a variety of audio tools to meet the challenges.

Among them are Nugen Audio plug-ins, which he describes as “a completely safe pair of extra hands.” Among Wilson’s constant companions are VisLM Loudness Meter and ISL Limiter.

Broadcast documentaries demand subtler dynamics than typical films. “VisLM is in almost every session I run, without fail, because I trust it,” Wilson says. “I believe it to be entirely accurate; I get less grief from quality control when I use VisLM. Its interface supports the creative process, rather than interrupts. I can have it running on a screen off to one side and can quickly see if I’m drifting out of spec. Additionally, ISL is usually there as my safety net. I know that I’m not going to get a spreadsheet full of checks back from QC when I have these plug-ins in place.”

Since many documentaries use library music or stereo composer deliveries, Wilson turns to the Nugen Audio Halo Upmix plug-in to create immersive environments. “Halo Upmix is my go-to tool to get my music into the surrounds, because very often I don’t get stems, just a single track…. I upmix into 5.1, sometimes even Atmos, and I can fully trust it.”

Wilson also recently beta-tested Nugen’s DialogCheck Speech Intelligibility Meter: “I tried the plug-in, and it basically told me everything was good. It reinforces that I’m right about the fact that a mix will translate accurately. Regardless of whether the content is streamed online or shown at a movie theater, you will be able to hear the words.”