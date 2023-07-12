NASA Lifts Off with System T

Houston, TX (July 11, 2023)—NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston has launched into a new era with the installation of an SSL System T audio production platform to support the Communications and Public Affairs Office’s two-time Emmy Award-winning NASA Television operations.

The new System T S500 large-format modular mixing console and TE2 Tempest Engine provide routing, mixing and processing of all broadcast audio sources for NASA TV’s multi-platform programming, which includes coverage of all human and uncrewed space missions as well as a continuous live stream from the International Space Station.

The 80-fader System T S500 console is installed in the Audio Control Room (ACR) at the Communications and Public Affairs Office (PAO), which is linked to the Mission Control Center, a location that has served as the nerve center of American human spaceflight since June 1965. The console is also used for TV programming for outside media as well as third parties such as Boeing and SpaceX, whose missions launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

LD Systems in Houston, which provides audio, video and lighting solutions for live event production, sales, integration and service support, supplied and integrated NASA’s new System T. In addition to the S500 console, the system includes three SSL Network I/O D64 AES-to-Dante conversion boxes, eight A32 analog line I/O boxes and two SB 32.24 mic/line Stageboxes.

The new SSL S500 console reportedly not only replaced an older mixing desk but has effectively supplanted the previous routing workflow by becoming the audio nexus for all live television productions. Rather than using a dedicated router, all audio sources and signals now pass through the desk and are routed via the System T software.

The System T console is operational 24/7 and has not been powered down since it was commissioned in February 2023. The console stays in a 24/7/365 uptime posture, as a mix of Mission Audio is created by and broadcasted from the console to public streaming platforms. The console is also used to create the audio program for press conferences, live interviews between a ground-based participant and an orbiting crew member, and for coverage of dynamic spaceflight activities such as spacewalks and launches of crewed missions to the ISS. ​