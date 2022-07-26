See and Hear SSL’s System T Console for Immersive Music at MixNYC!

New York, NY — Immersive Music is transforming how we experience music, and the audio manufacturers and music professionals who are leading the way will be at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, a one-day, in-person event taking place on August 6 at the legendary recording studio facility, Power Station at BerkleeNYC. Experience for yourself the creative tools used to craft immersive music when sponsors Solid State Logic and JBL Professional take over the renowned Studio B, where SSL will present its System T S500 immersive mixing console onsite as part of a full-fledged 7.1.4 immersive music mixing system.

The Solid State Logic System T represents the latest advance in immersive recording and mixing. With up to 800 inputs, its robust processing engine provides immersive tools from stem to stern. Features like AMBEO 4.0.4 processing, multichannel inputs, 7.4.1 busses and sophisticated monitoring make the SSL System T a thoroughbred performer. System T has been a key part of immersive mixing for years, resulting in a well-established, fully featured environment purpose-built for immersive recording and mixing. That quality draws on decades of success in studios, making the SSL System T a star performer for immersive music production.

Also in Studio B tackling the loudspeaker side of the system will be JBL Professional, showcasing its Model 708i speakers in a fully immersive 7.1.4 configuration. Come see and hear for yourself how Solid State Logic and JBL Pro are supporting music’s move into the immersive realm.

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com