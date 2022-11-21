NEP Makes ImPulse Purchases

NEP Group has purchased four Calrec ImPulse systems this year for use in three of its Supershooter trucks.

Pittsburgh PA (November 21, 2022)—NEP Group has purchased four Calrec ImPulse systems this year for use with Apollo console surfaces in three of its Supershooter trucks plus one for a next-gen IP truck rolling out in 2023.

NEP has been using ImPulse on a weekly basis since January, providing ST2110-30 flows over a 10Gb fibre link between the Supershooter 17 field acquisition unit onsite and the Supershooter 25 production/crew workspace at a centralized production facility. Both units are parked up to 2,500 miles apart and the ImPulse at the facility can provide control on up to four Apollo mixing surfaces, with another at the remote site.

While both Supershooters 17 and 25 systems are running as part of non-IP fabric mobile units, Supershooter 6 is fully integrated into NEP’s switch fabric. Supershooter 7 is slated for completion in 2023

ImPulse, which has native SMPTE 2110 connectivity, provides an upgrade path for Calrec Apollo and Artemis console users moving to an IP domain. It provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for next-generation audio with height and 3D pan controls, and has panning and downmixing built in. ImPulse allows up to four independent mixing environments to run from a single core, wherever in the world it’s located, and each independent mixer can access up to 1,458 paths.

“The future of broadcasting is utilizing ST2110 IP routing systems,” said Pat Zollinger, senior systems engineer, NEP Group. “All of our new production trucks and centralized production builds will be built leveraging IP technology and our in-house control system, TFC. Calrec has provided the support necessary for us to easily integrate the ImPulse core into our TFC system and represents a technological leap in I/O capacity in and out of the surface from the network fabric and control system.