NEP Australia Adds New Remote Production Suites

Sydney, Australia (November 14, 2023)—NEP Australia is expanding its remote production, IP-enabled Andrews Hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, with the launch of three new production suites in Sydney equipped with Calrec Argo mixing consoles.

Within each audio control room, NEP has installed a Calrec Argo console, expanding the company’s remote production resources. The Argos are primarily being used for mixing National Rugby League games alongside a variety of other sports productions.

NEP Australia, a division of NEP Group and a provider of remote production services, is known for its fleet of OB vans and custom studio productions. The Andrews Hubs, which first opened in 2018, are ST 2110 facilities, are connected to 59 sports venues via a high-bandwidth network and support multiple and concurrent outside broadcasts.

At the heart of the expansion is a Calrec 96-fader Argo Q, which sits in what is now Australia’s largest remote production suite, ACR7, as well as two Argo S consoles in the other two, new suites, ACR5 and ACR6. Each control room is paired with one of NEP’s 2110 OB trucks and NEP can remotely control the equipment in each truck.

Marc Segar, director of technology for NEP Australia explained, “We’re very pleased to be the first in the world up and running with Calrec’s cutting edge Argo consoles. The power and flexibility of these greatly enhances our remote mixing capabilities, providing the flexibility and DSP paths we need to continue expanding way into the future. The consoles are also easy to understand and use, essential in the fast-paced world of sports broadcasting.