SAM Helps Brand TGL Golf League Broadcast

Dallas, TX (March 6, 2025)—Stephen Arnold Music (SAM) collaborated with TGL’s brand and creative team to provide original music and sonic branding for the league’s opening title sequence featuring DJ Khaled.

Founded by TMRW Sports, TGL is a three-on-three competition involving teams of players from the PGA tour. Matches air and stream exclusively on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and 130 countries worldwide. Three matches from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., have peaked at more than 1.1 million viewers.

The original music and sonic branding for TGL presented by SoFi comprised a broadcast package that also included a full-length theme, beds, promos, bumps, idents and other elements. The opening theme kicks off the broadcast—which debuted this winter in prime time on ESPN—with dazzling graphics and clips that feature TGL’s venue, some of golf’s biggest stars, and DJ Khaled introducing the broadcast and that night’s primetime match-up.

“It sets the mood and creates a feeling of anticipation,” said SAM president and creative director Chad Cook. “Just as TGL is unlike any other event in golf, the music is original and unexpected with tempo changes, big drops and strong hooks. The goal is to get people pumped up for two hours of exciting action.”

“We were inspired by the energy and uniqueness of TGL,” Cook said. “The visuals are amazing and complement the sound design to brand the whole experience. TGL is produced live in front of a large and enthusiastic audience, and we wanted to capture that vibe so that viewers feel as though they are there as it happens.”

SAM has created sonic branding for sports franchises and programming for ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, CNN, MLB, CBS Sports, Augusta National, Top Rank Boxing, American Rodeo, the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Braves.