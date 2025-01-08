Sony Pictures Revamps ADR3

Culver City, CA (January 8, 2025)—Coming on the heels of a years-long project to upgrade and refresh its dub stages for Dolby Atmos work, Sony Pictures Post Production Services has completed a major renovation of ADR3.

The refurb of one of the facility’s principal ADR stages is part of an effort to upgrade all of its voice-recording facilities on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City. ADR3 has been enlarged and fitted with entirely new technology, its acoustics have been improved and the room’s aesthetics brought in line with contemporary standards. The stage will be used to record dialogue and background voices for features, television and other entertainment media.

ADR3’s new 24-fader Avid S6 M40 control surface is supported by an Avid Matrix II audio interface, Blackmagic Design Videohub video router and recorder, NLA ADR Master 2 software, a Brainstorm DXD8 reference generator, JBL stage speakers and other gear.

“This room is equipped with the industry’s most advanced technology for ADR recording, and it will serve as the template for our other ADR stages,” says Lane Burch, Executive Director, Post Production Sound Engineering. “Our two other ADR stages will be updated with the same technology to facilitate ease of use for ADR talent and to allow projects to migrate between stages seamlessly.”

ADR3, located inside of the John Williams Music Building, has a storied history. It was originally built in the 1980s as part of The Mastering Lab. It was used to master movie soundtracks as well as pop, rock and jazz records including 2005 Grammy Award Album of the Year Genius Loves Company by Ray Charles.

Newly hired ADR mixer Marilyn Morris CAS will helm the room. Morris brings more than a decade of experience as an ADR mixer, with credits including series such as Cobra Kai and Ted Lasso and feature films Elemental and Jurassic World Dominion.

Morris joins Sony Pictures from Netflix Animation where she was one of its inaugural in-house recording mixers. Her background also includes a tenure at Skywalker Sound as a mix technician and editorial assistant. She contributed to major franchises including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, she spent two years at Waterman Sound as their ADR/original dialogue mixer. She received two Cinema Audio Society Award nominations for her work on Ted Lasso and Cobra Kai.