Studio Central Post Opens in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY (April 24, 2024)—With one eye on New York State’s enhanced tax incentives for filmmakers, Studio Central Post has opened a multi-room facility in Syracuse.

The 30,000-square-foot facility, situated in the heart of Syracuse’s Armory Square, is equipped to handle Dolby Atmos mixing, ADR and Foley and also features 22 sound/picture editorial offices, a 2D/3D animation studio and a Home Theater Dolby Atmos screening room.

A dual-purpose re-recording mixing and color grading Atmos theater is outfitted with an Avid S6 console and a DaVinci Resolve Advanced Color Panel with 4K UHD laser projection on a 220-inch diagonal screen and JBL theatrical speakers. Two dedicated 4K HDR Dolby Atmos mix stages each feature Slate Audio dual-27-inch Raven MTI touchscreens and an Avid S3, accompanied by over 5,540 watts of JBL speaker power per stage. The facility also encompasses two ADR stages and a Foley pit.

Filmmakers working in New York State can access an additional 15% in tax incentives beyond the relief that the state offers for work performed in New York City. Onondaga County — Syracuse is the country seat — also provides a grant of up to $300,000 in addition to the state incentive.