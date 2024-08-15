VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Take a deep dive with the Emmy-nominated audio team of ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ into their painstaking work on the popular Netflix animated series.

Los Angeles, CA (August 15, 2024)—Mix contributor Jennifer Walden sits down with the audio team behind Blue Eye Samurai, which is Emmy-nominated in the ‘Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation’ category for Episode Six, “All Evil Dreams And Angry Words.” Joining her are Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer, and Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor.

PAULETTE VICTOR LIFTON, MPSE, PGA, ATAS

Ms. Paulette Lifton is a multi-Emmy and MPSE-winning Supervising Sound Editor with an extensive portfolio in animation. Her work has spanned iconic shows for DreamWorks and Nickelodeon, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Garcia, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ms. Lifton was also contracted by The Weinstein Company to oversee animation features and television, where she contributed her expertise in voice casting, directing, dubbing and sound supervising handling all their animation dubbing and theatrical releases. Over the past seven years, Paulette has worked on Netflix animation projects, serving as Co-Producer for Spy Kids: Mission Critical and earning MPSE and Emmy nominations for Best Sound Editorial for the acclaimed adult animation series Blue Eye Samurai.

Ms. Lifton serves on the Motion Picture Sound Editors Board of Directors and has served on the National Board of Directors for the Producers Guild of America.

MYRON NETTINGA

Myron Nettinga is a distinguished re-recording mixer and sound designer with over three decades of award-winning experience in the film, television, and game sound industries. In 2001, he was honored with an Academy Award for his work on Black Hawk Down. Myron has had the privilege of collaborating with some of the industry’s most revered directors, including Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, David O. Russell, Michael Mann, Quentin Tarantino, and Taylor Hackford.

Beyond his Oscar-winning achievement, Myron has been recognized with three BAFTA nominations and seven Emmy nominations and has earned numerous awards and nominations from CAS, MPSE, and the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) for his exceptional contributions to mixing and sound editing.