Apple Patents 3D-Printable 3D Mic

Cupertino, CA (August 14, 2025)—As Apple continues to ramp up film and TV production, the company has won a U.S. patent for a dual concentric spherical microphone array.

Apple engineers filed the patent which is titled “Apple Dual Concentric Spherical Microphone Array” for film production, Vision Pro content and more. The literature describes a 3D mic system comprising an inner sphere with mic elements distributed evenly across its surface with an outer shell, shaped like a dodecahedron (12 sides), fitted with a microphone at each vertex.

Tiny, efficient MEMS microphones are used in pairs for precision, and all microphones are positioned equidistant from the center for balanced sound capture. Optional accessories will include a wind shield and mounting shaft.

The outer frame can be 3D-printed as a single unit using additive techniques, according to the patent.

The product is aimed at immersive 3D audio recording, broadcasting sound scenes with spatial depth, acoustic holography and sound field analysis and for potential use in AR/VR environments, film production or advanced audio research.

The seven Apple investors listed include:

Jonathan Sheaffer: Senior Engineering Manager, Audio Machine Learning and Technology

Justin Crosby: Acoustic Hardware Engineer (came to Apple via Bose Corp)

Bonnie Tom: Mechanical/Process Engineer (came to Apple via Bose Corp)

Abhaya Parthy: Spatial Audio R&D

Joshua Atkins: Senior Manager Audio Algorithms

Emily Wigley: Acoustic Hardware Integration Engineer