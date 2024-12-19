Classics Power Nottingham Duo’s Debut

Nottingham, England (December 19, 2024)—ALT BLK ERA—sibling duo Nyrobi and Chaya Beckett-Messam—recently completed its debut album, Rave Immortal, which was recorded using their new KRK Classic 5 powered studio monitors.

Nyrobi and Chaya were introduced to KRK when they noticed musicians around them were using the monitors. “We were in search of a pair of high-quality speakers that would last a long time. KRK came highly recommended,” Chaya says. “After hearing the Classics for the first time, we were pleasantly surprised and knew we needed to get ourselves a pair; it was a game-changer.”

From an early age, the sisters sensed they shared a bond through music, whether harmonizing with their favorite songs on the radio or creating their own melodies. Their debut album features a collection of songs featuring a fusion of genres, combining the energy of rock, the rhythmic pulse of electronica and the allure of dark pop.

The ALT BLK ERA duo discovered that the KRK monitors significantly enhanced their production process, which helped them craft their debut album. “We were starting to produce ourselves, and the Classics allowed us to be more technical and take the necessary next step in our musical journey,” Nyrobi says. “Whether we are producing or mixing, the KRKs bring out elements of our music that can be easily missed with conventional headphones or car speakers. From our wild D&B/metal style to our softer alt-pop/rock songs, the KRK Classics help elevate our fans’ music listening experience to the next level.”

The sisters add that the KRK Classics were instrumental in bringing the debut ALT BLK ERA album to life. “The Classics will definitely be featured in our second album,” Nyrobi says. “I will not make any decisions without listening to our songs on those monitors first. If we hadn’t used them for Rave Immortal, the album would have sounded completely different; the KRKs gave us a unique perspective that I think we really needed. The Classics are next level and offer a truly immersive experience. The next project that we do is going to be KRK certified for sure.”

Rave Immortal is available for pre-order now and will drop on January 24, 2025, marked by an album launch party in Nottingham on January 26. ALT BLK ERA recently announced a tour to promote the album, with dates in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Southampton and London.