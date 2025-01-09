On or Off the Road, Nico Has a Speaker for That

Miami, FL (January 9, 2025)―Nicolas “Nico” Ramirez currently works in the studio and on the road with multi-award-winning artist and songwriter Camilo, a fellow Colombian, and has found a speaker that works for both applications.

A Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning producer, composer and mixer, Ramirez has worked with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Marc Anthony, among others. Today, he is the producer, mixing and recording engineer and live sound engineer for Camilo. Ramirez also composes and provides sound design for films, documentaries, TV series and animated shows.

To work across his music and sound design projects, he uses KRK V4 and V6 V-Series 4 powered studio monitors. “During the mixing process, I need speakers that sound good, and are easy and quick to use,” says Ramirez, an independent producer who was the head recording and mixing engineer at Art House, Grammy-winner Julio Reyes Copello’s studio in Miami until 2021.

“My V6s are not too bright, and they aren’t too low; they work well and sound great. The V4s have a smaller diaphragm that translates well to a variety of listening scenarios, so I can assess how my tracks will sound in any other environment. Whether my songs are being played in a theater, through consumer-grade headphones, at an airport, or in the car, I know what I’m hearing on the V-Series will be what audiences experience as well.”

When running FOH for Camilo, Ramirez’s V-Series monitors serve a dual purpose as nearfield speakers: “The monitors are vibrant and tend to have solid sound quality in loud situations, which is important for a concert tour.”

For mobile studio work, Ramirez brings along his KRK GoAux portable powered studio monitors. “I travel a lot when I am on tour, and I like to have a solution that is easy to set up on the road. The KRK GoAux sounds great, and the carrying case they come in is amazing. I never have to worry about where I am going to store all the pieces.”