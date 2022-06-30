Colombian Duo Rock Out With KRK Monitors

Colombia (June 28, 2022)―When singer and bassist Juan Galeano and guitarist Daniel Alvarez, the duo behind the Latin Grammy-winning Colombian rock band Diamante Eléctrico, set up personal studio spaces, they both installed KRK V-Series 6 studio monitors

Galeano and Alvarez joined forces with one goal in mind: to create a rock and roll band. After years of making music in different ensembles, the pair formed Diamante Eléctrico, subsequently scooping up three Latin Grammy wins and a 2021 GRAMMY nomination.

“Our new record has the KRKs all over it,” Galeano reports. For their upcoming release, most of the duo’s pre-production, overdubs and vocals were mixed using the V6 studio monitors.

“The entirety of my vocals and guitar for our four-time Latin Grammy- and Grammy-nominated album Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer were also recorded with KRK,” adds Alvarez. “As a guitarist, finding a pair of monitors that I trust to record through is quite the challenge. The V6s are loud and move enough energy to keep you excited, but they also keep the audio truthful and accurate.”

Alvarez continues, “KRK has been a very recognizable brand to me for many years. Even before I decided to build my home studio before the pandemic, I knew it was the brand to choose. I have seen KRK’s studio monitors used in so many different situations — professional studios and smaller ones, and for every genre of music. It was one of those scenarios where I knew I had to have KRK gear once I built a studio of my own. They’re everywhere, so it’s a trusted reference you’ll most likely find wherever you go.”

The distinctive yellow cones and captivating sound are what reportedly impressed Galeano, leading him to select the gear for his home studio. “I’m currently using the KRK V-Series 6 studio monitors, but I have used KRK speakers and headphones throughout the years,” he says. “The V6s are reliable, real, good-looking, and very affordable for their features and quality. They have always been easy to incorporate into my workflow, from smaller setups to my full-size studio. KRKs deliver every time, in every way.”

Alvarez features a similar set up in his personal studio, adding a KRK S10.4 subwoofer to pair with his V-Series 6s. “My V6s are very accurate and always create a truthful sound for my music,” he explains. “It’s a great balance between enjoying yourself in the studio and having the ability to be critical about what you’re listening to.”