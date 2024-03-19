Have Atlas, Will Travel

Cambridge, UK (March 18, 2024)—Producer, engineer and musical director Leon Turner chose Prism Sound’s Atlas audio interface for his studio, but it has also become an integral part of his touring rig. Turner’s Atlas is currently being put through its paces on Gladys Knight’s 2024/25 world tour. “Music is my life,” he says. “I’ve been on the road since I was 15 and right now, I’m touring the world with Gladys, heading to places like Australia, the UK, Africa and more.”

As music director for R&B superstar and nine-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight, Turner travels on all her R&B, piano duo and gospel choir shows. He also played and produced on Knight’s album Where My Heart Belongs, which won a NAACP Image Award for Best Gospel Album in 2015.

Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Turner comes from a musical family. Specializing in keyboard, synths and piano, he has also performed with gospel sensation J Moss and shared a stage with artists such as The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Yolanda Adams and others. In addition, he has notched up numerous network TV appearances.

“I went with the Atlas because I wanted a very open natural sounding unit that keeps the integrity of the source,” Turner explains. “When I’m touring, I use the Atlas for mobile recording and stems. It makes my life and my job a lot easier because it allows me to freely work without having to worry about bad drivers, et cetera.”

Turner’s studio in Atlanta, GA, is used for his own solo projects and as a base for Turner Productions, a company he founded and co-owns. “My Prism Sound Atlas fits perfectly into my studio and I use it with many pieces of outboard equipment from manufacturers such as Burl, Neve, SSL, DW Fearn and Manley,” he explains. “It makes recording a lot simpler because it is so easy to use. It has a very simple workflow, which I love because I like to move quickly while creating.”