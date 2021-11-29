Lil Ronnie Launches Einnor Studios in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (November 29, 2021)—Ronnie Jackson, the multi-platinum music producer and songwriter who goes by the name Lil Ronnie, has installed a Neve Genesys Black G16 mixing console at Einnor Studios, his new production complex in Atlanta.

Jackson is currently building a production facility on 100,000 square feet of land in Atlanta’s Alpharetta district. Five audio studios are already up and running, but eventually the complex will also house rehearsal halls, post production studios, edit suites, sound stages and facilities for people to shoot video content for YouTube. The new studio complex is named Einnor — Ronnie spelled backwards.

Jackson says he chose a Genesys Black console for the main audio studio because he wanted a Neve as the facility’s centerpiece. As the remaining four studios are equipped for in-the-box workflows the Neve console, which was supplied and installed by pro audio specialist Vintage King, gives producers and artists access to a hybrid workflow as it offers 24 faders, 8 analogchannel and an integrated DAW display.

“I wanted a Neve desk because I love the iconic sound of Neve’s analogue equipment and have Neve 1073 preamps in all of my racks,” Jackson says. “I decided the Genesys Black was the ideal choice because it delivers the look and feel of a traditional analogue console while also offering digital control and easy integration with DAWs, which suits people who like to work ‘in the box’. It is the perfect hybrid console — the real New Age deal — and it also has the advantage of a relatively small footprint, so it doesn’t feel overpowering in the studio space.”

Originally from Kansas City, MO, Jackson discovered his love for music, and in particular music production, at a very early age. He was eventually signed by Jermaine Dupri and Soso Def and went to work with the Underdogs production team in Los Angeles. Among the artists he has collaborated with are T.I., Bow Wow, Britney Spears T-Pain, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, Reuben Studdard and Scott McCreery.

“I wanted to create a place that was comfortable and very high end,” Jackson says. “At Einnor, we have butler service and a 24-hour liquor license, as well as a gym on site in case people want to work out.”

With Einnor’s Neve room now open for recording and mixing clients, he is now focusing on the next stage of the project, which includes completing a Dolby Atmos mix room.