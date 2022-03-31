Atlanta Studio Complex Unveils Flagship Room

Alpharetta, GA (March 31, 2022)—Multi-platinum music producer and songwriter Ronnie “Lil’ Ronnie” Jackson has launched a new flagship studio at his Einnor complex near Atlanta featuring a Solid State Logic Origin 32-channel analog mixing console and SSL UF8 DAW controller.

The 100,000-square-foot facility, located in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, houses multiple production and writing rooms, plus a host of amenities more typically found at a high-end boutique hotel, including a gym, steam room, sauna, liquor license and butler service. The newest studio, designated A1, is the larger of the two main record production control rooms at the Einnor — Ronnie spelled backwards — complex and was completed in January 2022.

“It’s the best room,” says Jackson, who has worked with Queen Naija, Bow Wow, R. Kelly, Mary J. Blige, 2 Chainz, T.I., T-Pain, Britney Spears, Tyrese, K. Michelle, Ludacris, Ciara and Usher, among others. “For me, you don’t have an official studio unless you have an SSL; that’s the truth of the matter. Some of the bigger SSL consoles are staples, but I wanted to have the newest equipment and the best equipment. So when SSL came out with the Origin, I said, this is it.”

Jackson says he was attracted to a number of Origin’s features from the jump. First and foremost, “It’s analog,” he states. “The truth of the matter is that maybe 80% of the people work in the box. But you have to have an SSL for cutting drums or other live instruments — you need that sound.”

Plus, he adds, “It’s not going to kill me in power,” referring to the efficiencies afforded by Origin’s power supply scheme. The new console consumes about 40 watts when in sleep mode, and also generates less heat while functioning — offering additional cost savings through reduced air conditioning requirements.

Addressing today’s hybrid music production workflows, he says, “I have the SSL UF8 DAW controller in my Origin. That takes it up another notch. You have the analog audio, but you can literally recall something up in the workstation.”

The two large A control rooms and three smaller B production suites are networked together over Dante. Because the live room attached to the A2 room offers more space, Jackson says, the network enables anyone working upstairs at A1’s Origin console to cut drums in A2’s tracking room on the floor below. “So the SSL will have the capability to access and be used in every room, thanks to Dante,” he says.