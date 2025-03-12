FAME Launches Immersive Mix Room

FAME Recording Studios has launched Studio X, said to be the first fully immersive mix room in the state of Alabama.

Florence, AL (March 12, 2025)—FAME Recording Studios has launched Studio X, said to be the first fully immersive mix room in the state of Alabama.

The room was developed in collaboration with ADAM Audio and producer/engineer Glenn Rosenstein.

“We are thrilled to unveil this next chapter in FAME’s legacy,” said Rodney Hall, president of FAME Recording Studios. “The new immersive mix room is a testament to our commitment to honoring our past while forging an exciting future. Partnering with Glenn Rosenstein ensures that this facility embodies both technical excellence and artistic vision.”

For more than six decades, FAME has created recordings that have helped shape modern American music and the careers of countless artists who have recorded there, including Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Alicia Keys, Jason Isbell and Etta James.

“This new mix room is more than just a studio; it’s a space for storytelling,” Rosenstein said. “FAME has always been about the magic of music, and this facility gives artists the tools to bring their vision to life in ways never before possible.”

Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Starita shared his experience with the facility, stating, “Having worked in numerous immersive rooms, including Dolby headquarters’ Atmos labs, my standards are exceptionally high. I can confidently say that Studio X is one of the finest Atmos mixing environments I’ve encountered. The level of detail and imaging is unparalleled, making it a dream for any mixer or producer.”