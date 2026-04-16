Loyno Upgrades Studio for Immersive Teaching

The recording program at Loyola University New Orleans has upgraded one of its five production studios with a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor setup.

Los Angeles, CA (April 16, 2026)—The recording program at Loyola University New Orleans, part of the school’s College of Music & Media, has upgraded one of its five production studios with a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor setup.

The recording program offers a curriculum where students gain practical experience with industry technology and practices. The alumni roster includes rapper G-Eazy, producer Carter Lang (SZA), Grammy-winner Woods Drinkwater and CAA marketing executive Lucy Kozak, as well as employees of Google, Apple, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Def Jam Recordings, Universal Music and HBO.

For several years, Lovell “U-P” Cooper, professor of the Practice of Hip Hop and R&B, and the facility’s recording studios manager, has overseen the acquisition and integration of gear. Key to this setup is a Dante network infrastructure, accessed via a large selection of Focusrite RedNet and Red interfaces that let students and instructors access any signal, anywhere on the network, at any time, as well as professional studio monitors from ADAM Audio.

U-P recently helped manage one of the facility’s most significant upgrades yet, a fully immersive 7.1.4 setup in Studio C featuring monitors from ADAM Audio. He worked with Davey Rieley, executive account manager at Custom House at Guitar Center, to source the ADAM units—seven T8V monitors for the listening plane, four A4Vs for the height monitors, and a Sub12 subwoofer for the low-end channel, along with an additional Sub12 for enhanced low end. They were able to repurpose some of the facility’s existing Red and RedNet interfaces for the system, along with a few newly acquired RedNet interfaces.

“Right now, things are in the ‘wow’ factor period,” U-P notes. “For some [students], it’s their first introduction to the world of immersive audio. Even the film department is bringing their students over to get them acquainted with the concept. It has made a huge splash. I am working hard on updating our curriculum for next semester to make this system a centerpiece. I will definitely be teaching a class on immersive audio production in the fall, revolving around what this system can accomplish and demonstrate for our students.”