Riedel Opens Berlin Hub, Seeks Talent

Riedel Communications has launched Technology Hub Berlin, a new engineering hub at Checkpoint Charlie, the former Berlin Wall crossing.

Berlin, Germany (December 7, 2023)—Riedel Communications has launched Technology Hub Berlin, a new engineering hub at Checkpoint Charlie, the former Berlin Wall crossing.

Riedel has existing hubs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal and Canada. Each hub focuses on specific aspects of engineering and innovation, with a strong emphasis on adapting to industry changes, such as the transition to IP-based transport of media signals in the broadcast industry.

According to Riedel, the Technology Hub Berlin is set to drive the development of audio systems, leveraging the expertise of former employees from Jünger Audio—which sold a portion of its divisions to Riedel in 2019—who have experience in crafting technologically advanced digital audio processors and algorithms for live production, television, radio stations and streaming services.

The hub’s Innovation Lab spearheads product innovation in software-based media processing, networking, virtualization and deployment. The Technology Hub Berlin also houses a dedicated system engineering team focused on the definition, system simulation and development of next-generation wireless communication solutions.

With a current team of eight professionals, the hub is actively seeking international talent to join its ranks in Germany’s capital. The company says it aims to make the office, designed to accommodate up to 15 people, a focal point for talent across various specialties, driving product innovation at Riedel.

“Berlin provides the ideal backdrop for our Technology Hub, offering a diverse pool of talent and fostering an environment conducive to innovation,” said Peter Glättli, executive director R&D, Riedel Communications. “We are excited about the current team of experts and look forward to welcoming additional international talents to contribute to our continued success in developing groundbreaking solutions for the broadcast and event industry.”