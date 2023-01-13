Mixing Stormzy in Dolby Atmos

London, UK (January 12, 2022)—Producer Will Reeves recently visited PMC’s Dolby Atmos demo facility in London to mix the immersive version of UK rapper Stormzy’s third album, This Is What I Mean, for the Def Jam label.

Reeves was commissioned to create the Atmos mixes in October, having previously mixed a number of Atmos tracks for other Def Jam artists. He asked PMC if he could use its demo facility in London because he was already collaborating with the company on a Beyond the Mix seminar showcasing Atmos mixing techniques.

Reeves and his assistant, Pierpaolo Demarchi, created the Atmos mix for the single “Hide & Seek” and then followed it with the mix for “Firebabe.” Once Def Jam had approved both mixes, the rest of the album was quick to follow using stems provided by the stereo mix engineers. Most of the stereo mixing was carried out in Los Angeles by engineers Alex Ghenea and Leandro Hidalgo, who worked in their own respective studios.

“It was challenging because we had to gather material from a number of different sources,” Reeves said, “but once we got underway it was very straightforward and we had the whole project finished in less than a month.”

“PMC’s facility is an amazing room with exceptional acoustics and monitoring,” he added. “I knew that by mixing the album of there I would have the best possible chance of making it sound incredible. Delivering great results with Atmos involves skill and a thorough understanding of the format, but it also involves great monitoring so that you can really hear what is happening with the soundfield.”

This Is What I Mean, which was No. 1 in the UK album charts for three weeks, is now also available as an immersive audio experience on streaming services such as Apple Music.