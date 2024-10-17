Mackie’s 3rd Gen Creative Reference Monitors Debut

Mackie has launched the latest iteration of its Creative Reference powered studio monitors, now in its third generation.

Bothell, WA (October 17, 2024)—Mackie has launched the latest iteration of its Creative Reference powered studio monitors, now in its third generation. New to the latest edition is a built-in tone control knob and location switch, allowing users to alter the sound from the speakers based on the application, whether producing music, video editing, gaming or something else.

Recognizing that the monitors’ core audience will likely use them for more than analytical audio work, the 3rd Gen speakers now alter their voicing to the user’s present need. Product Manager Ty Vaughn explained, “Over time we noticed the speakers extending beyond their intended purposes with musicians and content creators, appearing on bookshelves, or hooked up to vinyl record players. This iteration of CR balances the nature of work and play by giving flexible features that shape your sound based on your use case.”

The tone control knob is on the monitors’ front, making it instantly accessible. The knob’s default is a transparent, “flat” response; turning the knob gradually boosts bass and warmth, making them more applicable for recreational listening.

Meanwhile, a Location switch on the back lets users adapt the speakers to where they get placed. You can use Desktop mode for listening up close and Bookshelf mode for listening at a distance.

The back also sports a variety of TRS, RCA and 3.5 mm input connectors. Meanwhile, the front sports a headphones output; inserting a 1/8-inch plug automatically cuts the speakers’ volume. The “BT” models can even pair with smartphones, laptops and other Bluetooth devices, allowing users to stream to the speakers wirelessly.

Inside the monitors themselves are the line’s familiar speakers. Each speaker contains a silk dome tweeter with a protective grille and woven-fiber woofers available in 3.5, 4.5, 5.25 and 8-inch sizes.

The new CR Series also includes the new Mackie CR8SBT Creative Reference subwoofer, designed specifically to work with Creative Reference monitors.

All the various iterations of the new studio monitors are shipping and are priced as follows:

CR3.5 3.5” Studio Monitors (Pair): $99.99

CR3.5BT 3.5” Studio Monitors With Bluetooth (Pair): $129.99

CR4.5 4.5” Studio Monitors (Pair): $129.99

CR4.5BT 4.5” Studio Monitors With Bluetooth (Pair): $159.99

CR5BT 5.25” Studio Monitors With Bluetooth (Pair): $199.99

CR8BT 8” Studio Monitors With Bluetooth (Pair): $279.99

CR8SBT 8” Subwoofer With Desktop Remote: $199.99