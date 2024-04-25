Latin Grammy Awards Date and Category Changes Announced

The Latin Recording Academy has announced that the Latin Grammy Awards will return to Miami this year and will feature two new categories.

Miami, FL (April 25, 2024)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced that the Latin Grammy Awards will return to Miami this year and will feature two new categories.

The 2024 Latin Grammys celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammy Awards. The show is also a homecoming, returning to Miami, where the Latin Recording Academy’s journey began and where its headquarters remain today. This year’s event will be held at Miami’s Kaseya Center, in partnership with Miami-Dade County and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The three-hour telecast of the 2024 Latin Grammys, produced by TelevisaUnivision, will air live on Univision, Galavisión, and ViX on Thursday, November 14, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The 2024 Latin Grammys will see the debut of a new field—Electronic Music—and several new categories, including Best Latin Electronic Music Performance, housed within the new Electronic Music field, and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album (Regional-Mexican field), among other changes.

The new Best Latin Electronic Music Performance category will include Winner’s Certificates for the producer(s), engineer(s) and mixer(s) of the winning track. The producer(s), recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) of 51 percent or more of the total playing time of the winning Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album will receive statuettes, with Winner’s Certificates going to the producer(s) and engineer(s) associated with tracks comprising less than 51 percent of the total playing time.

The nominations for the 2024 Latin Grammys will be announced Tuesday, September 17.

The 2024 Latin Grammys mark the third time that the awards celebration will be held in Miami: The first time was in 2003 and the second in 2020, when the show was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the 2024 Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy will host multiple official Latin Grammy Week 2024 events throughout Miami-Dade County, including marquee events like Leading Ladies of Entertainment, the Best New Artist Showcase, Special Awards Presentation, Nominee Reception, Person of the Year and the Premiere Ceremony preceding the telecast.