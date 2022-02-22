Curb College Program Teaches on Twin Consoles

Nashville, TN (February 22, 2022)—Belmont University‘s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business has installed a Solid State Logic Origin console in the Robert E. Mulloy (REM) Student Studios on the main campus and a second Origin at Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios.

The two 32-channel analog mixing consoles are for use on the school’s Audio Engineering Technology (AET) program. Curb College’s AET program is said to be the only ABET-accredited audio engineering technology degree program in the world. ABET — the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology — accredits programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

“We had been needing to replace the consoles for a while,” says instructor Michael Janas, the chair of AET. While considering replacement console options during the refurbishment of Studio A in 2019, he recalls. The display console from the 2019 AES Show Origin launch ended up at the Nashville office of Vintage King Audio, one of SSL’s sales partners. “I went over there and got on the console,” says Janas, who has taught his class on six different desks over the years. “I brought up some tracks through it, listened and thought, for the size, for the layout and the sound, and how things are presented, it makes perfect sense to teach these classes on it.”

Ocean Way Nashville, which Belmont University acquired in 2001, houses three rooms that are available for a mix of commercial and academic use. The new SSL console in Studio B has replaced an 11-foot-wide, 96-input vintage console. Because the Origin is six feet wide, says Patrick McMakin, the facility’s director of operations, “We have all this extra space so we can put chairs in there for students, so it worked out well.”

Studio B will be dedicated to Belmont’s AET program for the 2022 calendar year, he says, and will probably become available for commercial bookings again the following year.