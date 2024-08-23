Rüfüs Du Sol Mix Engineer Goes Atmos+LR

Biggleswade, UK (August 22, 2024)—Cam Trewin, studio and live mixing engineer for Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, has added a new pair of stereo monitors to his immersive mix room in Melbourne, Australia.

“I chose PMC 6-2 monitors because I’ve had extensive experience with the company’s products, both from owning a pair of result6 monitors and working in other PMC-equipped studios worldwide,” Trewin explains. “I also have a pair of PMC Twenty 23s in my home theater room. What I really like about them is their transparency and the bottom-end response from the ATL line. As soon as I installed my PMC 6-2s, I was amazed by what I heard. They provided that final 2% enhancement across the entire mix.”

Trewin began his music industry career in the early 2000s when he started as an assistant engineer at Joe Camelleri’s Woodstock Studios in St. Kilda. After a few years, he took on live FOH touring duties alongside his studio work. As a part time in-house engineer at the Esplanade Hotel, he had the opportunity to work alongside international acts such as Mix Master Mike (Beastie Boys) and De La Soul. His introduction to Rüfüs Du Sol came in 2013 when the band was an up-and-coming dance act from Sydney who were on tour in the US.

Trewin’s new PMC 6-2 monitors were supplied by the manufacturer’s Australian distributor Audio Chocolate, who loaned Trewin a pair of PMC 6 monitors to demo in his studio. The impact they had on his workflow persuaded him that he was making the right decision.

“I told Audio Chocolate that I couldn’t let them go!” Trewin says. “However, I was curious about the sound of the PMC 6-2s. Given that my primary work is in pop and EDM where bottom-end response is critical, I initially worried the 6-2s might be too large for my room, but after consulting PMC and having the wide dispersion range explained to me, I realized these monitors would suit nearly any room so I opted for the 6-2s, confident they would offer the same sonic signature as the 6s with greater detail. Audio Chocolate generously allowed me to keep the 6s until the 6-2s arrived, and I’m glad they did as my workflow became so efficient!”

PMC monitors are also popular with the three members of Rüfüs Du Sol, who have two sets of 6-2s between their studios.