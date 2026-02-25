Live Recording Label Upgrades Mixing Console

Paide, Estonia (February 25, 2026)—APSoon Recordings has installed a Harrison 32Classic analog console in its studio in Estonia to mix the label’s live jazz and classical projects captured to high-resolution DSD.

The company’s founder, Aular Soon, a trained electronics engineer, purchased the new 32Classic sight unseen after researching the desk and speaking to several engineers and producers: “Everybody said, ‘If you want a console with warmth, clarity and zero coloration, then you have to choose the Harrison.’ So I placed the order—and I’m very happy,” he reports.

​APSoon Recordings produces, records and releases projects captured in acoustically suitable halls and churches in Estonia using a mobile system of very high-fidelity audio equipment. Soon produces and engineers the projects, alongside fellow engineer Priit Kuulberg. “I make my recordings in the hall or church, using the natural reverb as much as possible,” Soon explains.

He then takes those recordings—captured to the high-definition DSD 256 digital format, which offers 256 times the resolution of a compact disc—back to his studio. “The DSD format is not editable, so I use it just to capture the purest sound. After that, I need to do some mixing,” he says, to re-balance the relative levels between individual musicians or address problems such as rumble or other undesirable noise.

“The Harrison EQ is awesome, because if you turn it even one decibel, you can hear it,” he says, adding that the 32Classic’s filter section is also critical to the record label’s productions. “I need to use the high-pass filter to clean up some sub low frequencies such as rumbles and so on.” Overall, he says, “It’s exactly what I was looking for: a warm and silky sound.”