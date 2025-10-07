DiGiCo Releases New S-Series Console Software

Chessington, U.K.—DiGiCo has launched a new version 3.1 software update for its S-Series mixing consoles, introduced 10 years ago.

“Many of our Quantum and SD-Range customers are well-familiar with the incredible longevity that they can get out of their consoles thanks to our R&D team’s downloadable updates,” says DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater. “But that same level of ROI is just as accessible to our S-Series user base, some of whom are now crossing a decade with their desks and still getting new features and functionalities with our very latest software enhancements.”

Chief among v3.1’s new amenities is that it allows the dual-screen S21 and its larger three-screen sibling, the S31, to each fully support DiGiCo’s latest MADI-based stage rack, the MQ-Rack.

Read More: DiGiCo Thinks Small With Quantum112 Flypack Console.

With version 3.1, DiGiCo also now offers User Layouts, allowing multiple operators to have their own favorite way of laying out the console easily accessible, or the ability to change layouts for different bands as a show progresses, containing only the channels needed for that band. Users can easily change between layouts with a single press of the touchscreen, and the user menu can also be opened from a macro. Loading a new user will not interrupt audio, unlike loading a session, and can be done mid-show.

Another new option, Separate Layer Control, allows for the left screen of an S21, or the left and center screens of an S31, to view and control a different layer to the one displayed on the right-hand screen. The layer up and down buttons are added to the top menu bar, meaning they are always accessible. Separate Layer Control is ideal for leaving a set of output controls on the right-hand side while scrolling up and down the inputs on the left-hand side.

Additional new features can be found on the auxiliary section of the desks, including Link and Reverse Link pans for stereo auxiliaries—helpful for keeping FX sends lined up with the master panning layout.

The new S-Series v3.1 software update is immediately available free of charge from the DiGiCo website.