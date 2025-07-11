Meredith Parks Find Her Way in the Studio

Gastonia, NC (July 1, 2025)—Through fortuitous childhood connections, Meredith Parks got to work with recording legend Bill Szymczyk on her debut album—not to mention a long list of Audix microphones.

Parks’ album, Trying to Find My Way, was produced in collaboration with independent music company Head in the Clouds Music, founded by Szymczyk’s son, Michael, and Parks’ childhood friend, Evan Mathews. Parks grew up with Mathews in Gastonia and met his childhood friend, Michael Szymczyk, around 2013, going on to work with him on and off for a decade. At Michael’s wedding in 2023, Parks met his father, Bill—whose 60-year discography includes the Eagles, B.B. King, J. Geils and Bob Seger—and “the pieces just fell into place.”

Reportedly, a key element in capturing the sound of the album was the exclusive use of Audix microphones. In the post-pandemic era, as Head in the Clouds Music began working with artists like Parks, Audix reached out and assisted them in products appropriate for their needs. Michael credits the brand for providing “otherworldly levels of support for independent artists and producers.” Bill adds, “At this point, we mic everything with Audix.”

SCX25A “lollipop” large diaphragm condenser microphones were pressed into service. Bill Szymczyk initially used them as overheads on the drums for their crispness. When a piano overdub was needed, he turned them around, placed them in the piano, and was “stunned at the sound we captured.” This led them to use the SCX25A extensively on the record, finding success with it as a hi-hat-mic for softer dynamics and even on a “crazy guitar part.” Bill also paired them with an A231 for live strings. “It was fun to figure out all the uses for the SCX25A, it was so flexible,” he says.

The PDX720 professional dynamic studio microphone also prominently featured in the sessions on vocals, guitar amps and cello. For Parks, the PDX720 became her favorite, she says: “When we use the PDX720, it’s just beautiful. Give me that mic on everything I sing, every day. I love it.”