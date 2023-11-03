Mosty Talks Mixing with New Monitors

Medellín, Colombia (November 3, 2023)—Mixer, producer and songwriter Alejandro Patiño, better known to Latin music fans as Mosty, works in his personal studio, located about an hour outside Medellín, Colombia. A multiple Latin Grammy Award winner, Mosty is best known for his long association with best-selling Colombian reggaeton artist and producer J Balvin.

Often referred to as the Príncipe del Reguetón or Prince of Reggaeton, Balvin’s breakthrough hit was the 2013 single release, “6 A.M.” featuring Farruko, which received two Latin Grammy nominations and was co-produced by Mosty and Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez. Mosty went on to work on albums such as 2015’s La Familia, 2016’s Energia and its massively successful lead single “Ginza,” and 2021’s Jose with Balvin, who has won six Latin Grammy Awards and 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Between projects with Balvin, Mosty has also worked with Maluma, Karol G, Camilo, Sebastián Yatra, Ximena Sariñana and Piso 21, plus many others.

For his private studio, the space is minimal, he says, and essentially comprises a laptop and a UAD interface, which allow him to work at any location. “But when I’m at the studio, I always have the Amphions,” he says. “I do everything—tracking, mixing, mastering, production—but the Amphions are for mixing and mastering.”

His new pair of Amphion Two18 reference monitors became part of his set up during the pandemic lockdowns—a period where he mixed more than 150 songs—and he notes, “They helped me develop my sound.”

Mosty was using a different brand of high-end reference monitor before the pandemic, he says. “They made me work technically instead of musically, and I just got tired of that. When I got the Amphions, the technical part became more intuitive, and the art became more important. With the Amphions, I am listening to music, but I am able to make everything cohesive—not getting too technical, just making things work together. I don’t know how they do that, but the system helps me not have to work extensively on instruments or vocals.”

Since acquiring the Amphion speakers, Mosty has found that he can more accurately work on certain song elements, such as the vocal and the reverbs, and that mixes translate better than they did with his previous monitors. “Amphions are great for vocals and especially for reverbs. When I worked with my previous monitors, I would have the reverb very loud because it just felt good on the speakers,” he says. “I’m not saying they didn’t translate, but were they as good as the Amphions? No, I don’t think so. With the Amphions, if I play a mix in the car, it’s going to sound the same.”