Monitoring Consistency is Key at Mixwave

Bethesda, MD (February 9, 2023)—Record producer and mixer Taylor Larson adopted Amphion monitors nearly 10 years ago, and now has them in every room at his MixWave facility northwest of Washington, DC.

Larson who works with artists across rock, pop and other genres, also designs, records and mixes for MixWave, the creative music software, virtual instrument and plug-in company that he founded in 2020. He has a variety of monitors in his main control room, he says. “But they just don’t translate the way I wish they would. That’s where my Amphion monitors come in—I get the real work done on those.”

​Larson was one of the first to adopt Amphion One18 monitors when they were first introduced to the U.S. market nearly 10 years ago, he says. Now, he has a pair of Two18 monitors with the BaseTwo25 bass extension system in his main room as well as Two18 monitors in each of MixWave Headquarters’ control rooms, with a floating pair of One18s also available.

The facility’s three control rooms and four live rooms are a variety of sizes and are used according to the needs of each project, which can vary from tracking a full band to sampling individual instruments and sounds. Larson’s clients include Periphery, Asking Alexandria, Within Temptation and From First to Last. MixWave has released software products by drummers Jay Weinberg, Tony Royster Jr., Mario Duplantier, Luke Holland, Aaron Gillespie and Thomas Pridgen, guitarists Jason Richardson and Mike Stringer, and others.

Having Two18s in all three rooms provides Larson and the engineers with consistency from one space to the next. “You just know what you’re hearing,” he says. But occasionally he likes to change out the Two18s for One18s on his projects. “I go back and forth. The One18s are smaller but those are the ones I started on, and I just really love them. You can get the Two18s a little louder if you want, but the One18s, to me, are a little more analytical.”

This is his second time around with Amphion speakers: “I used those first One18s for years but then everybody started getting them and it kind of pushed me away, because I always want to try to use different stuff.” But it wasn’t long before he realized his error: “I tried a bunch of other monitors and that was the one thing I shouldn’t have done. So I’m back with Amphion again.”