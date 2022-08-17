PAMA Event to Explore Preserving Legacy Recordings

Lemoyne, PA (August 17, 2022)—The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance ( PAMA ) will host an online presentation, “The Challenges and Wonders of Preserving Legacy Recordings,” on Thursday, August 18, at 12 p.m. EST. Presented by Kelly Pribble, Director of Media Recovery Technology at Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, the event will address the challenges encountered in preserving master recordings, the monetization of archived recordings and how technology can help.

Original master recordings from well-known artists and labels like Bob Dylan, RUSH, Mariah Carey and SUN Records face a myriad of natural degradation and storage-related issues that are threatening irreplaceable analog recording archives. Legacy digital tape recordings, many on short-lived and now all-but-obsolete formats, have their own concerns. Pribble will discuss the challenges encountered in preserving master recordings to avoid the possible permanent loss of these legendary resources.

Pribble is a veteran studio engineer, studio builder, archivist and inventor. In March 2022, he was issued a patent for Media Recovery Technology. Before joining Iron Mountain, Pribble reopened the legendary Nashville “Quadrafonic Sound Studio” in 1988. The next year, he purchased the building next door and built an additional three studios, providing Nashville with its largest recording complex at that time. After more than a decade of running Quad Studios, Pribble left Nashville for London, where he worked closely with record producer Martin Terefe. Together, they built “Kensaltown Studios” in West London, an eight-studio complex that is still one of West London’s premier studio locations. With a career spanning more than three decades, Pribble has worked extensively in Nashville, London, New York City and Rio de Janeiro.