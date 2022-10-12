X Marks the Spot for Audio Pros

Los Angeles, CA (October 12, 2022)—A recent listening event featuring the immersive mix of X, the latest album by A Bad Think, a musical project led by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Michael Marquart, attracted a bevy of audio professionals.

The listening event at Apogee Studio in Los Angeles played the entirety of the Dolby Atmos mix created by multi-platinum award-winning producer/engineer Bob Clearmountain, who was in attendance. Also at the event were Marquart as well as the album’s co-producer and engineer Dave Way, Dolby Atmos mastering engineer Brian Lucey, musicians Kirk Hellie and Phil Shenale, and industry notables Val Garay, Rafa Sardina, Dave Reitzas, Lenise Bent, Dean Parks, Paul David Hager, Neil Avron, Derrick Borte, Bobby Owsinski, Candace Stewart, Rita Wilson, David Helfant, Rory Kaplan, Paula Salvatore, Phil Wagner, Carl Tatz and others.

The evening kicked off with co-producer/engineer Dave Way welcoming the crowd and thanking Michael Marquart and Bob Clearmountain for their work on the album. “This is my fifth record that Michael and I have worked on and the third with Bob,” stated Way. “And it’s always a pleasure and a joy to work with both of you, along with the musicians that we get to have on these records.”

“Michael, I want to thank you for getting me involved in your career beginning three albums ago,” Clearmountain stated. “I’ve just enjoyed mixing these records so much. There’s so much to them, and there’s so much in there to listen to. I could listen to them over and over again, even though I’ve mixed them all. And the musicianship on these records is just outstanding, with great guitar sounds. I still listen to them, because your music is just absolutely fascinating.”

Clearmountain added, “When working on the mix in Dolby Atmos, there were so many fascinating elements to use, as Michael’s music really lends itself to the immersive format, and the arrangements were very open with lots of space for me to add some effects and reverbs. All these elements together create a feeling of depth and width in stereo, and in Atmos, where it’s spread out, it’s simply stunning. The mix is very musical, not theatrical.”

X, the tenth album by A Bad Think, was produced and engineered by Grammy-nominated artist Michael Marquart and multi-Grammy-winning producer/engineer Dave Way at The Barn in Malibu, CA; Waystation Studio in Los Angeles, CA; Cyclops Sound, L.A. (Matt Chamberlain, drums); and Studio Mezzanotte, L.A. (Phil Shenale, keyboards). The album was mixed in both stereo and Dolby Atmos by Bob Clearmountain and mastered in stereo by multi-Grammy-winner Bob Ludwig and in Dolby Atmos by multi-Grammy-winner Brian Lucey.