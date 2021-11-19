Stealing Back the Time to Be Creative: Integrated Efficiencies in Post-Production Workflow

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, re-recording mixer Eric Hoen, VICE Media Group Head of Post-Production Mark Leombruni, and Durin Gleaves of Adobe discuss how they each save time by integrating the sound and picture process.

Presented by Adobe

Lower budgets, smaller crews and less time per project are all part of the new reality in high-end audio post-production, and each is a trend exacerbated by the pandemic. While developing all-new workflows to accommodate remote and facility-based production, sound mixers and editors have looked for efficiencies throughout the turnover-conform-handoff-version-turnover process. If picture lock is a myth, then it’s even more important for sound teams to get involved early with the picture department.

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, re-recording mixer Eric Hoen, VICE Media Group Head of Post-Production Mark Leombruni, and Durin Gleaves of Adobe discuss how they each save time by integrating the sound and picture process.

Moderator:

Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Mark Leombruni, VICE Media Group

Durin Gleaves, Adobe

Eric Hoehn, Sound Designer/Re-Recording Mixer