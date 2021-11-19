Stealing Back the Time to Be Creative: Integrated Efficiencies in Post-Production Workflow

Presented by Adobe
Lower budgets, smaller crews and less time per project are all part of the new reality in high-end audio post-production, and each is a trend exacerbated by the pandemic. While developing all-new workflows to accommodate remote and facility-based production, sound mixers and editors have looked for efficiencies throughout the turnover-conform-handoff-version-turnover process. If picture lock is a myth, then it’s even more important for sound teams to get involved early with the picture department.
In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, re-recording mixer Eric Hoen, VICE Media Group Head of Post-Production Mark Leombruni, and Durin Gleaves of Adobe discuss how they each save time by integrating the sound and picture process.
Moderator:
Tom Kenny, Mix
Panelists:
Mark Leombruni, VICE Media Group
Durin Gleaves, Adobe
Eric Hoehn, Sound Designer/Re-Recording Mixer