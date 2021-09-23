Explore Post-Production Workflow Efficiencies at Mix Sound for Film & TV

Time is always of the essence in post-production, so finding ways to integrate efficiencies into your workflow can be crucial for not only your work but your sanity. With that in mind, make sure to register for the all-free, eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event on September 24, where that very topic—and solutions—will be discussed in-depth in a panel presented by Adobe: Stealing Back the Time to Be Creative: Integrated Efficiencies in Post-Production Workflow.
Register Now!
Stealing Back the Time to Be Creative: Integrated Efficiencies in Post-Production Workflow.
Lower budgets, smaller crews and less time per project is part of the new reality in high-end audio post-production, a trend exacerbated by the pandemic. While developing all-new workflows to accommodate remote and facility-based production, sound mixers and editors have looked for efficiencies throughout the turnover-conform-handoff-version-turnover process. If picture lock is slowly becoming a myth, then it’s even more important for sound teams to be involved early with the picture department. Here, re-recording mixer Eric Hoen, VICE Media Group Head of Post-Production Mark Leombruni, and Durin Gleaves of Adobe discuss how they each save time by integrating the sound and picture process.
Moderator: Tom Kenny
Panelists:
Durin Gleaves – Adobe, Inc.
Eric Hoehn – Freelance
Mark Leombruni – VICE Media Group