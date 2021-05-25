Your browser is out-of-date!

Sneak Preview: Sound for ‘Small Axe’

By Mix Staff

Go behind the scenes with the tremendously creative sound team behind Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, featuring Ed Bailie of Leland Music and sound editor/re-recording mixer James Harrison; moderated by Jennifer Walden.

Sound for Small Axe is just one of the many presentations to be featured at Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season, where Mix sits down with the audio post teams behind some of the year’s best work in sound for television.

The event takes place this Wednesday, May 26, so Register for FREE Now!

https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/sessions/virtual

