Taki Takes to the Air

Budapest, Hungary (January 13, 2022)―Veteran Hungarian sound engineer László “Taki” Takács used a selection of microphones from DPA while working on the music-based television show Turnébusz.

Turnébusz came about during the pandemic to satisfy a need to record concerts for Hungarian bands that did not have many media appearance or performance opportunities. Similar to other well-known music documentary-style shows, each episode of Turnébusz consisted of a 45-minute performance, followed by a 15-minute get-to-know segment that focuses on emerging artists, songwriters and lyricists.

“With 26 bands in the show, the varying styles of the performers required us to use the most versatile microphones with the best sound qualities,” Taki says. “Since I have a lot of experience with DPA, I knew these microphones are of the highest sound quality. They also work great even under extreme conditions, so they were my obvious choice on this project.

“For the vocalists’ microphones, we used the DPA 2028, which allowed us to minimize any unpleasant, infiltrating noise. Though not the typical application, we used several 2028 mic capsules for guitar amps as well. It works perfectly even under extreme sound pressure and is one of my favorite microphones.”

During the recording of the concert series, Taki also relied heavily on DPA’s 4099 CORE instrument microphones. According to him, “With that many different sounds ― from light pop to very hard rock ― the flexibility of the 4099 CORE was critical in capturing the various levels of sound without any issues. The upgraded 4099 CORE really minimized distortion and added an increased clarity and openness. It was vital to the project’s success.”