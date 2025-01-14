Anaheim Officials Talk Air Quality for NAMM

Officials from Anaheim and NAMM gathered Monday to assure attendees of the upcoming convention that the region's air quality is healthy.

Anaheim, CA (January 14, 2025)—In a new video released by NAMM, officials from the organization, the City of Anaheim and the Anaheim Convention Center assure viewers that the region’s air quality is safe despite the wildfires 60 miles north of the city and that the convention center is ready for next week’s event.

In the video shot Monday, January 13, outside the ACC, John Mlynczak, president/CEO of NAMM speaks with Mike Lyster, chief communications officer for City of Anaheim, and Tom Morton, executive director of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Lyster notes, “We are doing remarkably well. Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Los Angeles, but Anaheim has been largely unimpacted by our region’s events. With our air quality, the blue skies around us really say it all: We currently have an air quality rating of ‘Good.’ That is literally the rating—we have ‘Good.’”

Morton adds, “In addition to the good air quality outside, the air quality inside is even better, as the outside air is actually filtered through our HEPA-type filters and is used inside the building.”

Mlynczak closes out the clip noting that The NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 to its L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund and is accepting additional contributions. This fund will provide needs-based assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs and music makers impacted by the fires.

“The NAMM show next week will serve as a unification of our industry,” he says. “We’re here to support all of our members, we’re here at Anaheim, we’ll have a safe and successful show, and we’ll see you next week.”