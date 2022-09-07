UK Film Sound Org AMPS Honors Beatles Doc, ‘Scandal’ Series

London, UK (September 7, 2022)—The UK’s Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) honored its annual awards winners at a ceremony held Saturday. A Very British Scandal took home the Excellence in Sound for a Television Drama accolade, while The Beatles: Get Back received Excellence in Sound for a Factual Film. Excellence in a Production Audio Product went to the Sound Devices A20 Radio Microphone System and Excellence in a Post-Production Audio Product was awarded to Sound Radix for Auto-Align Post 2.

A new category was introduced this year for Outstanding Contribution to Film Sound. The recipient was Graham V Hartstone AMPS FBKS. Hartstone’s credit list includes mainstays like Aliens, Blade Runner, Superman and Pink Floyd: The Wall, in addition to 15 James Bond films.

The winning sound team from A Very British Scandal includes Dylan Voigt, Grant Studart, Natasha Haycocks, Michele Woods AMPS, Alastair Sirkett AMPS and Howard Bargroff AMPS. The winning sound talent line-up from The Beatles: Get Back includes Brent Burge, Michael Hedges and Martin Kwok.

Commenting on their win the Marketing Manager for Sound Radix, Daniel Buck, said “We were thrilled when we read the news. Our entire team is happy that Auto-Align Post 2 won the Award for Excellence in a Post-Production Hardware or Software Audio Product. We’d like to thank all members for their vote of support.”

AMPS Chair Andrew Wilson hosted the event and said “We were delighted to welcome AMPS members and friends to our annual Awards event. The support we receive from our sponsors plus the help we get from the University of Greenwich makes this one of the highlights of the AMPS year. We were especially pleased to be joined by some of our friends from the AMPS chosen charity “Hearing Dogs for the Deaf” and very generous donations from some of our Sustaining Members went towards a fundraising raffle with all the proceeds going to Hearing Dogs. The event was a great success, confirming the continued growth of what has become one of the most prestigious sound awards in the calendar.”