‘Oppenheimer’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Culver City, CA (September 22, 20223)—Take a deep dive into the audio of Oppenheimer at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is part of a series of A-level programming presented throughout the day by Avid, a charter sponsor of the event since its debut in 2014, and Westlake Pro.

Oppenheimer is the story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Released in July 2023, it was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Join this session to hear a panel discussion from members of the film’s sound design team, including Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor Richard King and re-recording mixer Gary A. Rizzo.

Richard King is an American film sound designer and editor who has worked on over 70 films. He was born in Tampa, Florida and attended the University of South Florida graduating with a BFA in painting and film. Since 1985, he has worked in film sound design. He is the recipient of four Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing, three Bafta Awards, and four MPSE awards for Best Sound Editing as well as the MPSE Career Achievement Award. Some recent films include Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), Dunkirk (2017), Maestro (2023), and Dune 2 (2024).

Gary A. Rizzo is an American re-recording mixer. He studied audio engineering at Full Sail University and works at Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Sound. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Sound Mixing and has been nominated for another three. He has worked on more than 200 films since 1994. Gary is most recently known for Oppenheimer (2023), Inception (2010), Dunkirk (2017) and The Dark Knight (2008).

“Avid has been bringing outstanding sessions to the event for many years, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, and we’re thrilled that they’ve teamed up with Westlake Pro to bring in the sound teams for such a high level of filmmaking,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Coupled with our expert panel series and Composers Lounge, the audience will have no shortage of expertise on hand.”

The Cary Grant Theater features the largest Avid S6 console in the world.

