Merging Returns to NAB Show with New Products

Las Vegas, NV (April 17, 2023)—Merging Technologies has released several new products at NAB, including two plug-ins for the Music Mission for the Anubis desktop device.

“The past 12 months have been a period of growth for the company, and with the release of further software technology alongside our Commentary, Music and Monitor Missions for Anubis, we are reaching a wider audience than ever before,” said Rune Jacobsen, international sales manager. “The team and I are looking forward to returning to NAB this year and demonstrating the capabilities of our latest product developments to clients and industry friends in the U.S.”

In addition to the two plug-ins for the Music Mission, Deesser and BlackHole reverb from Eventide, the company has introduced 336 bands of EQ and the integration of Sonarworks SoundID Reference into the Merging + Anubis, for headphone and speaker calibration. The Merging team is demoing this integration, which now also includes support for multichannel corrections, at the company’s NAB booth.

The company has also announced the Dolby certification of Merging Technologies’ VAD premium AES67 driver. A low-cost solution for using a Mac as a dedicated Dolby Atmos Renderer workstation in an AES67 environment (Dante devices @ 48 kHz, Merging Devices up to 96 kHz), the driver is Dolby certified for both home entertainment and theatrical applications.