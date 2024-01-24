Flock Audio Readies Patch App DX Update for NAMM

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Flock Audio [Booth 16122] has released PATCH APP DX 1.1.0, an upgrade to the intuitive hardware management companion app for the PATCH series of digitally controlled, all-analog patchbays. The new app was announced in conjunction with the brand’s appearance at the NAMM Show 2024 in Anaheim, CA.

The new app update includes an array of new organization and customization features, as well as streamlined navigation and GUI tweaks. Key new features include Folders, which enables streamlined organization of all analog hardware and easy cataloging; TAGS, which allow for quick searches of preferred hardware categories or uses; Find Me, for faster access to occupied digital rackspace; and Hardware Management Notifications, which provide clear visual feedback for routings that have additional photos, notes, or data in the Hardware Management section.

“This is just scratching the surface of what we’ve added in Patch APP DX 1.1.0,” said Flock Audio Founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny. “There’s so much more to explore, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll create.”

The new update is free to download for existing users and will be available on February 6, 2024.