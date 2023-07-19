Flock Audio Patch VT Ships

Kelowna, Canada (July 18, 2023)—Following its initial industry debut back in April at the annual NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, the Patch VT digitally controlled analog patch bay from Flock Audio is now shipping.

As originally announced, the Patch VT features 128-point connections—64 Inputs X 64 Outputs—in a 3U rackmount chassis that also includes a number of the extended features available in Flock’s largest I/O model, the Patch XT.

The new Patch VT features multi-patented Flock Audio matrix technology for conversion-free analog routing. Along with 128 point connections (64 inputs / 64 outputs), it also sports 32 assignable independent channels of 48V Phantom Power. With connectivity such a crucial factor, it has 16 DB-25/D-SUB Tascam standard pinout format connectors on the rear panel, as well as two inputs and two outputs with combination TRS/XLR connectors on the front panel. The unit is capable of complex multing with no level or impedance changes, offers input signal audio detection integration, and has remote sleep/wake mode control as well. The unit can be expanded with up to 10 other Patch series models.

“The Patch series was designed from the onset to give users complete control of all of their analog signal processing in a convenient and user-friendly way that would offer the best of both worlds of analog sound quality and digital workflow convenience,” said Flock Audio Founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny. “By expanding the range with Patch VT, our users now have even more options in the series to build a system that suits their needs whether it’s in the recording studio or in a live sound application.”

Patch VT is available now for an MSRP of $8,999.