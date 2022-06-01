Audio-Technica 3000 Series Wireless IEM System – Product of the Week

Rolling out just in time for the NAMM Show is the new 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System from Audio-Technica.

New York, NY (June 1, 2022)—Rolling out just in time for the NAMM Show is the new 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System from Audio-Technica. Intended for use by musicians, and in house-of worship applications and live performance venues, the ATW-3255 was designed to deliver professional sound, dependable RF performance and durability at an affordable price point.

Operating in UHF Band with a tuning bandwidth of 138 MHz (470.125 to 607.875 MHz), the ATW-3255 includes a rackmount transmitter with front-panel controls and OLED display, a body-pack receiver with an efficient headphone amp, and ATH-E40 IEM earpieces.

The ATW-R3250 receiver can be operated in stereo or mono with pan/personal mix controls, and features antenna diversity for consistent RF performance. The pack features a 3.5mm TRS headphone output with 40 mW amplifier (12 Ω), volume control, two-band EQ, limiter, and an SMA antenna connector. A cue mode allows an engineer to monitor several IEM channels from a single receiver pack.

Power is via two AA batteries, with the ability to charge batteries using the same ATH-CHG3 and ATH-CHG3N charging stations used for 3000 Series UHF body-pack transmitters. Run time is spec’d as 4 to 6 hours using alkaline batteries, 5 to 7 hours using Ni-MH (1900 mAh), or 11 to 13 hours using lithium cells.

Housed in a half-rack chassis, the ATW-T3205 transmitter offers high (50 mW) and low (10 mW) RF output levels, stereo balanced XLR inputs, TRS loop output, and a network connection for control and monitoring via Audio-Technica’s Wireless Manager software (available free for Mac or Windows). Specs include frequency response of 40 Hz to 14 kHz; minimum transmission frequency step: 25 kHz; dynamic range >90 dB (A-weighted); THD <0.2% (at 1 kHz, +4dBu input); 75 dB stereo separation; and an operating range of 300 feet.

MSRP for the ATW-3255 system is $849.