1 Sound Tower Series Debuts LF44 Loudspeaker

New York, NY (March 30, 2023)—1 Sound has expanded its Tower Series of loudspeakers with the new addition of the Tower LF44 low frequency column array loudspeaker.

Meant to be implemented in conjunction with the Tower LCC44 or LCC84 as a low frequency extension, the new LF44 features the same construction elements and look as the LCC44. With that in mind, all the LCC44 accessories are equally applicable to the LF44, such as the LCC44 Wall Bracket, Tower Tube Mount, Tower Rigging System, Fly Bar (Long & Short), and Active Speaker Stand and Tubes.

The Tower LF44 can be deployed in a flown array with the LCC44 and LCC84, or can be wall-mounted independently. The module consists of four high-powered, low-frequency drivers, and has a bandwidth of 70 Hz – 200 Hz. The omnidirectional loudspeaker has a maximum SPL of 125 dB SPL @ 1m, and has a power spec of 560 watts continuous, 280 watts (AES).

The LF44 uses an independent amp channel with proprietary DSP. Like all other 1 Sound speakers, the LF44 has an IP55 rating and is saltwater resistant. Custom colors for the loudspeaker are available to ensure it fit into any required décor. The 17-lbs. speaker—constructed of Finland birch plywood and a stainless steel interior—can be flown via proprietary 1 Sound rigging elements and fly bars, available in a variety of angles and points.