AKG Launches Ara USB Microphone

Northridge, CA (September 15, 2021)—AKG has unveiled the AKG Ara two-pattern USB condenser microphone, intended for use by content creators and musicians.

Ara captures 24-bit, 96kHz audio, offering two pickup patterns that allow users to either focus on a single source or everyone in the room. As the mic is largely intended for podcasters, bloggers, gamers, videoconferencing and for recording voice and instruments at home, the directional Front (cardioid) pattern captures sound directly in front of the mic while rejecting sound from other sides. Meanwhile, the Front + Back (omni) pattern picks up sound evenly from all sides, enabling the recording of interviews with multiple speakers.

Ara’s essential functions, including pattern selection, mic mute and a headphone volume knob, are located on the front of the mic for easy access; a 3.5mm headphone jack allows latency-free monitoring.

Ara’s compact footprint and mounting options aid its use in both desktop and studio scenarios, allowing users to set Ara on a desktop using the included yoke and base stand, or attach to a boom or standard mic stand. They can also record on the go with a mobile device and optional adapter.

Included accessories include a 2m USB-C to USB-A cable, a 3/8-inch to 5/8-inch threaded mic stand adapter and a free registration card for Ableton Live 11 Lite recording software. Ara works with all major live-streaming, video conferencing and music-recording applications. The microphone runs $99.