JBL Eon One MK2 PA Debuts

JBL Professional has introduced the JBL Eon One MK2, an all-in-one, battery-powered system with a built-in mixer and DSP.

Northridge, CA (October 5, 2021)—Harman Professional has introduced its latest portable PA—the JBL Eon One MK2 battery-powered column PA. The all-in-one system includes a 5-channel digital mixer; Lexicon and dbx DSP; Bluetooth 5.0 functions; full app control; and rechargeable battery system 42.5 pounds.

The 42.5 pound system includes a geometrically-optimized, C-shaped array of eight 2-inch tweeters that work in combination with a 10-inch woofer to reportedly deliver response down to 37 Hz. The C-shaped array provides horizontal dispersion and vertical throw that delivers audio around the room, powered by a 1,500-watt (peak) amplifier.

Variable Power Performance technology automatically optimizes performance for either AC or battery power, providing 4 dB of extra headroom when connected to AC power. The Eon One MK2 offering considerable processing with a “triple-tier interface” inside a full-color LCD display that lets users choose beginner, intermediate or advanced control. The system features Lexicon effects like reverb, chorus and delay, in addition to a full suite of dbx DriveRack technology, including AFS (Automatic Feedback Suppression), parametric EQs, limiters, delays and SubSynth. User-configurable presets and onboard hardware EQ with three fixed knobs are also quickly accessible.

As the system is designed for a variety of uses, including by presenters, fitness instructors and emcees, an onboard Soundcraft Easy Ducking feature lowers background music volume when speech is detected. Performers can play extended sets and can swap out a six-hour battery in the column.

The 5-channel digital mixer’s inputs and outputs include three Neutrik XLR combo jacks, one Hi-Z input and a ¼-inch balanced passthrough with independent volume control and speaker delay. Two channels of true 48V phantom power are also included for support of condenser microphones. The system can be controlled by the new JBL Pro Connect app, which provides remote access via Bluetooth 5.0 to every function and preset from a phone or tablet for up to 10 units.

The Eon One MK2 is designed to be carried with one hand, with an ergonomic handle, and is encased in a durable polypropylene shell. Like every JBL speaker, the Eon One MK2 undergoes 100 hours of stress testing to ensure that it’ll perform in real-world conditions.